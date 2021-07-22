Manchester's Pride parade is cancelled due to covid guidelines

Manchester Pride parade is cancelled due to covid restrictions Credit: PA

Manchester Pride's annual parade has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

The announcement on social media stated it would not be possible to put on the much-loved event due to Covid-19 guidelines.

Organisers of Pride will instead put on five smaller 'equality marches' in the city, with a maximum capacity of 400 people each.

People who want to attend the marches, to be held on Saturday, August 28, will be asked to reserve a place online.

Manchester Pride's music festival will still go ahead. Artists at MCR Pride Live will include Zara Larsson, Sigala, Annie Mac, Gabrielle, Katy B and Example on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 August.

Click here to book a place on the marches https://bit.ly/2U8CHKi.