Manchester's Pride parade is cancelled due to covid guidelines

Manchester Pride's annual parade has been cancelled due to coronavirus.

The announcement on social media stated it would not be possible to put on the much-loved event due to Covid-19 guidelines.

Whilst the Government announced an end to restrictions on 19 July, there were guidelines issued to support the safe delivery of large scale events. "As we have a duty of care to our staff and our audiences we recognised that, due to the nature of the event, it is not possible to follow these guidelines when bringing hundreds of thousands of people together in Manchester city centre. Mark Fletcher, CEO of Manchester Pride

Organisers of Pride will instead put on five smaller 'equality marches' in the city, with a maximum capacity of 400 people each.

People who want to attend the marches, to be held on Saturday, August 28, will be asked to reserve a place online.

Manchester Pride's music festival will still go ahead. Artists at MCR Pride Live will include Zara Larsson, Sigala, Annie Mac, Gabrielle, Katy B and Example on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 August.

Click here to book a place on the marches https://bit.ly/2U8CHKi.