Join Granada Reports sports correspondents David Chisnall, Chris Hall and Mike Hall as they discuss their favourite Olympic memories and hear from five of the athletes they tip for a place on the podium in Tokyo.

Listen above, or you can stream all episodes wherever you get your podcasts from.

TOKYO 2020 OLYMPICS NORTH WEST'S ONES TO WATCH:

Jason Kenny celebrates winning gold in the men's keirin in the Rio 2016 Olympic Games Credit: USA TODAY Network/SIPA USA/PA Images

Cycling: Only one place to start and that's with Bolton's Jason Kenny who can become Great Britain's most successful Olympian with another golden performance on the track. His six golds and one silver from London and Rio sit him joint top of the GB Medal chart alongside his former teammate and good friend Sir Chris Hoy. He's never been one for the spotlight but all eyes will be on Jason when he rides in the Sprint, Team Sprint and Keirin events in the Izu velodrome.

Sports Correspondent Chris Hall on the British Cycling Team going for gold in Tokyo

Also hoping for track success is 2020 World bronze medallist in the Omnium Matt Walls from Oldham, while on the road, Bury brothers Adam and Simon Yates will be riding in the Men's Road Race.

Keely Hodgkinson winning the women's 800m at the British Championships Credit: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images

Athletics: While Liverpool's Heptathlon World Champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Preston pole vaulter Holly Bradshaw will get a lot of attention watch out for up and coming track star Keely Hodgkinson who will be making her Olympic debut. The 19 year old from Atherton in Greater Manchester has already broken numerous international junior records and stormed to victory in a highly competitive 800m final at the British Championships to seal her qualification for Team GB.

Sports Correspondent Mike Hall profiles Keely Hodgkinson ahead of the British Championships

Team GB boxers Peter McGrail and Karriss Artingstall Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire/PA Images

Boxing: The North West has two featherweight boxers with the potential to do well at these Games. In the men's draw Liverpool's Peter McGrail has won World, European and Commonwealth medals and goes to the Olympics looking to complete his collection. While, Macclesfield's Karriss Artingstall has already made history by becoming the first female boxer from the UK Armed Forces to qualify for an Olympics. After winning a bronze at the 2019 World Championships, the Royal Artillery soldier is gunning for gold.

Sports Correspondent David Chisnall on Peter McGrail's bid to complete his medal haul

Team GB rowers Tom and Emily Ford

Rowing: While most siblings grow up rowing (arguing), sister and brother Emily and Tom Ford grew up rowing (with oars). The pair from Holmes Chapel in Cheshire will both represent Great Britain in their first Games in the women's and men's Eights.

Meet the rowing brother and sister going to Tokyo 2020

James Guy during the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final at the Rio 2016 Olympics Credit: David Davies/PA Archive/PA Images

Swimming: Bury's James Guy claimed two silvers in the relays in Rio and will be looking to win more in the pool in Tokyo. Meanwhile, Wirral's Freya Anderson, Chorley's Anna Hopkin, Warrington's Kathleen Dawson and Chester's Cassie Wild are all making their Olympic debuts and will hope to do well in both the individual and team events.

The Nacra-17 sailors Anna Burnet and John Gimson from Great Britain Credit: Frank Molter/DPA/PA Images

Sailing: Finally at the age of 38, Congleton's John Gimson will become an Olympian when he competes in the Nacra 17 Mixed Multihull class on the waters at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour. John and his partner Anna Burnet go into the Games off the back of a successful 2020 where they were crowned World Champions.

Bianca Walkden training at the National Taekwondo Centre in Manchester. Credit: David Davies/PA Archive/PA Images

Taekwondo: The covid pandemic meant Liverpool's Bianca Walkden spent much of last year training in her garage with her flat mate and double Olympic champion Jade Jones. In Rio five years ago it was silver for Bianca but the triple World Champion doesn't like settling for second best and is going for gold in Tokyo.

Lockdown's noisiest neighbours? Bianca Walkden and Jade Jones train in their garage in 2020

Bryony Page winning a silver medal in the women's trampoline at the Rio 2016 Olympics Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images

Trampolining: Crewe's Bryony Page was jumping with joy after jumping to Britain's first ever Olympic trampolining medal at Rio. Going to Tokyo the silver medallist from 2016 has been helped by the delay to Games which has given her more time to recover from an injury she picked up following her success in Brazil.

Team GB weightlifter Sarah Davies Credit: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire/PA Images

Weightlifting: From beauty queen to power machine, Preston's Sarah Davies will make her Olympic debut in Japan. The 28 year old goes into the Games in medal winning form after collecting a silver at the European Championships earlier in the year.

NEW SPORTS

Team GB's Shauna Coxsey and Charlotte Worthington Credit: Kenjiro Matsuo/AFLO/PA Images / John Walton/PA Archive/PA Images

BMX Freestyle and Sport Climbing: Two of the five new events at this year's Olympics have medal potential for North West competitors. Both Runcorn Sport Climber Shauna Coxsey and Manchester BMX Freestyler Charlotte Worthington are trailblazers in their adrenaline packed sports and have won medals at World Championships. Charlotte gave up her job as a chef to take up BMX full time a few years ago while Shauna hopes to bow out on a high and says she'll retire from competing professionally following the Games.

On the latest From the North podcast, David, Chris and Mike discuss their favourite Olympic memories and hear from five of the athletes they tip for a place on the podium in Tokyo.

