A memorial service has taken place close to where a 19 year old footballer died in the water at Salford Quays.

It is thought the talented footballer, Ngapee Merenga from Ardwick, had been swimming with friends from his football team when he disappeared under the water on Sunday evening.

A number of young men are said to have made desperate attempts to rescue him until the emergency services arrived.

The memorial service was organised by Ngapee's friends and they have started a fund to help his family pay his funeral costs.

Two minutes before we were packing our bags he jumped in the water and never came back to the surface. Yahya Mazhar, memorial service organiser

Friends and family gathered near the spot to pay their respects.

Ngapee, a striker, was East Central Falcons FC's top goal scorer last season, scoring 17 goals in 14 matches plus two assists. Friends say he worked hard at his football and studied sports science at the Nicholls campus of The Manchester College.

Flowers left near the spot where 19 year old drowned

Yahya Mazhar, 18, from Longsight played football with Ngapee for East Central Falcons FC in Ardwick. He described his friend as 'good guy' and a 'talented footballer'. Yahya said the team had played a match on Sunday morning before heading to Salford Quays for a swim.