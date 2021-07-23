First picture of man who drowned at Crosby Beach

A photo of a man who died after getting into difficulty in the sea at Crosby Beach has been shared.Emergency services were called out to the popular beach at around 7:10pm on Tuesday (July 20) to reports of a group of men who were in trouble in the water.

Three of the five men were taken to hospital after the incident, with the other two not needing medical assistance.Hamza Mansoor, who was 21, died later while one of his friends continues to fight for his life in hospital.

A file has been sent to Sefton Coroners. Mr Mansoor's death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Mansoor, from Stoke, was a student at Staffordshire University. His funeral took place at a mosque in Stoke this week. His body has since been flown to Pakistan for the burial in Rawalpinbi.Members of Stoke's Pakistani community posted tributes to Mr Mansoor on social media.

Hamza went to Crosby to swim with some friends. I have been told a few of them got into trouble while swimming, and had to be pulled from the water. Hamza died and one of his friends is still very ill in hospital Mohammad Naseer Raja, family friend

Witnesses have described distressing as scenes on the beach when people tried to help Mr Mansoor and his friends.Today police have said a second man who was also recovered from the water on Wednesday is still in a critical but stable condition in hospital.Mersey Fire and Rescue have highlighted the risks of swimming in open water during hot water, when cold water, shock and riptides pose dangers.