Granada Introducing Liverpool band King Hannah

Video report by Granada Introducing Presenter Elaine Willcox

King Hannah describe themselves as a band almost no one has ever heard of. Yet.

The four piece from Liverpool were signed by Berlin based record label City Slang at the beginning of lockdown and Crème Brûlée is their debut single.

The song's haunting vocals speak of longing, written by the band's lead singer Hannah Merrick who says it's apt a song 'about wanting more' as they are starting out.

Their first EP 'Tell Me Your Mind and I'll Tell You Mine' has already caught the attention of one of their music heroes Sharon van Etton who shared their debut single with her fans.

It's incredibly complimentary, because she is incredible. It makes you feel as though you are doing something right Hannah Merrick

Few bands have 'lessons in laying tables' as part of their back story but that's how Hannah and lead guitarist Craig Whittle got together after he remembered seeing her perform at University and King Hannah was born.

Introducing King Hannah, the two founding members chat in Sefton Park about writing their first album in lockdown

The band have only played a handful of gigs and start their first UK tour at District in Liverpool. Hannah says 'it's incredibly nerve wracking' but they want to create a 'wall of sound' for their fans.

There's a vulnerability about their music, with great power too with Whittle's crashing, crescendo guitar. 'We want honesty and vulnerability to come through in our music”.

King Hannah on embarking on their first tour and festivals

You can hear the American influence in their music but their lyrics are much closer to home.

'Meal Deal' is about flat hunting, 'the second room was a good size, it's well designed', 'there's a spider chilling in the bath, will you remove him before we move in? ".

King Hannah's debut single caught the attention of Sharon van Etton - one of their music heroes Credit: City Slang

Whittle produces the indie feel art house videos, while Merrick comes up with the lyrics.

King Hannah are booked to play their first ever festivals this summer and the ultimate dream is to play in the States.

Hannah Merrick and Craig Whittle, the founding members of King Hannah Credit: City Slang

