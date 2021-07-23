Hospital: Covid measures remain in place to keep people safe

The Royal Bolton Hospital is urging the public not to go to its A&E unless it is really is an emergency.

Covid cases are continuing to rise and despite restrictions across the country being lifted this week, they're stressing infection measures are still very much in place at the hospital.

They're urging the public to continue being cautious by social distancing and wearing masks.

Richard Catlin, Deputy Director of Infection Prevention and Control at The Royal Bolton Hospital.

The Trust said it expects visitors to:

Get both Covid vaccinations if not already done so

Continue to ensure face masks are worn when on hospital and community sites

Continue to maintain social distancing and use hand gel when entering hospital or community clinics