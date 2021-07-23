Play video

Video report by Joshua Stokes

Brothers Nile and Blair Henry are working together to make motorsport more inclusive and diverse through their social enterprise known as 'The Blair Project'.

The project gives young people hands-on experience to get them engaged in motorsport and more broadly STEM subjects and green technology.

Blair Henry (left) was the inspiration for 'The Blair Project' which was setup by his brother Nile (right). Credit: ITV Granada Reports

The work has been recognised as one of the case studies featured in a report commissioned by Lewis Hamilton, which aims to tackle the barriers to the recruitment and progression of black people in UK motorsport.

It's absolutely amazing to be recognised by one of our idols and that was one of our goals when we first setup The Blair Project, to have some sort of partnership or relationship with Sir Lewis Hamilton. Nile Henry, CEO of The Blair Project

One of several examples highlighted in the report was the Project's ProtoEV STEM Challenge as an inclusive event helping to tackle ethnic inequalities and improve the representation of black people in engineering and motorsport.

WHAT IS 'THE HAMILTON COMMISSION'?

'The Hamilton Commission' is a report that involved 10 months of research looking into why black people are under-represented in the UK motorsport industry.

It was setup by seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Findings suggest just 1% of employees in Formula 1 are from black backgrounds.

Within it, ten recommendations are made to improve black representation in motorsport.

The full Hamilton Commission can be read here.