Greater Manchester Police are urgently searching for a missing 11 year old girl from Bolton.

Fatuma Kaidir was reported missing just before 10.45pm on 22 July where CCTV footage captured her travelling by train from Manchester Piccadilly.

She is pictured with a man and a woman after boarding the service at at 9.27pm to Birmingham New Street.

The school girl then got onto another train to London Euston at 11.10pm, arriving at 1.13am on 23 July.

She was last seen at London Euston train station at 1.17am alone heading onto Eversholt Street towards Euston Road.

Fatuma is Asian and of slim build. She was last seen wearing a black headscarf and black dress and was in company of a woman who is described as black, of slim build, wearing a light blue tunic, black pants and black trainers with a white sole.

11 year old Fatuma Kaidir Credit: GMP

The woman's face was covered with a white face mask and she was carrying an orange carrier bag.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Rollinson, from Bolton district, said: "We are understandably extremely concerned about the welfare of this young girl who was reported missing to us last night as it would seem extremely out of character.

"We've been working throughout the night with colleagues from British Transport Police (BTP) and Metropolitan Police and are now releasing a CCTV image of the three when they arrived at Manchester Piccadilly train station.

"We want to ensure that the girl is safe and well and would ask for anyone with information - no matter how small it may be - to come forward.

"Anyone with information can 0161 856 5757 quoting log number 3275 of 22/07/2021 or report it online at www.gmp.police.uk.

"Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."