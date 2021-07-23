A search is underway to find a missing man is at a reservoir near Glossop.

Buxton Fire Station said in a post on Facebook, that boat crews were being assisted by fire crews from Glossop and Greater Manchester, as well as the police, HART team, paramedics and police helicopter.

It has not yet been confirmed which reservoir the search is focused on.

In Stockport, crews have been searching a section of the River Tame at Reddish Vale Country Park, near to the M60 bridge.

It follows reports of a person in the water on Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said:

"At around 5.20pm this afternoon (Thursday 22 July), two fire engines from Whitehill and Stockport fire stations were called to Reddish Vale Country Park, Stockport, to reports of a person in water.

"Crews were quickly at the scene, joined by the Technical Response Unit from Leigh and the Water Incident Unit from Eccles. Firefighters remain in attendance at this time, alongside colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service."