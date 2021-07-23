Tyson Fury has paid tribute to a young boxer who died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the River Dee.

The 'popular' England Talent Pathway boxer Frank Varey died at the age of 16 in Cheshire on Thursday 22nd July.

Fury lead the tributes to the "future star", who won several national titles and represented England in the European Championship.

Tyson Fury led the tributes to the 'future star'. Credit: PA

The Professional World heavyweight champion said: “RIP Frank. Was a future world champ.”

England Boxing has also shared their condolences and say it is 'devastated' by the news.

Chief Executive Officer, Gethin Jenkins, said: “England Boxing has been devastated to hear the news of Frank’s death, with our coaches, in particular, having got to know him very well during his boxing development.

“He was a very talented boxer, multiple National Champion and a member of our England set-up and Talent Pathway, proudly representing his country in the 2019 Euros. Although young, he had clearly demonstrated much promise.

“He was also a very popular character with his fellow boxers and those who coached him, bringing a sense of fun to everything he did. He will leave a huge gap in people’s lives.”

Olympic Gold Medalist and Commonwealth Champion Luke Campbell MBE said: "RIP Frank Varey. Rest well champ, thoughts with all your friends and family."

A major search operation started on Thursday at 2:30pm. Emergency services were looking for the missing teenager for seven hours after reports that he was in the water.

A body was discovered shortly before 8pm.

Superintendent Myra Ball said: “Sadly this is the second river death that we have seen this week in the county. This appears to be another tragic accident and our thoughts are with the boy’s family at this very difficult time.”

There have been six deaths involving water in the last seven days across the North West during the heatwave.