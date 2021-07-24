19 year old man dies after getting into difficulty in the sea at St Anne's

A 19-year-old man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming in the seaat St Anne's.The alarm was raised at about 7:20pm last night with emergency services being directed to the area near the pier.

The Coastguard, paramedics and police attended the scene after reports a man wasdrowning.

The man, from Preston, was pulled from the water before being rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he later died.

Three other people were also taken to hospital.

The man’s next of kin are being informed and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding his death and it is not currently being treated as suspicious. Lancashire Police

It comes after a week of fatalities in the waters of the North West during the heatwave. This latest death is the eighth person to die in the water in the last week.