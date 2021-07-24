A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car struck a number of pedestrians at Blackpool Pier.Lancashire Police were called just before 5:30am this morning after reports a red Peugeot had driven at a small group of people on the Promenade.The car was followed before it stopped on a nearby street, where it was abandoned.

A 30-year-old man from Manchester was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody for questioning.It's not known exactly what injuries were suffered by the group of pedestrians who had left the scene. Detectives are now urging them to get in touch and have also appealed for witnesses.Inspector Abi Finch-Hall, of Lancashire Police described it as an 'isolated incident with no threat to the wider community'.