Three men have been arrested in Bury after a woman died after suffering serious burn injuries.

Police were called just after 7:30pm last night to reports a woman had been badly burned at an address on East Street.

The 31 year old was taken to hospital, but despite emergency staff's efforts, she died a short time later.

Three men aged 34, 24 and 26 have been arrested in connection with the incident, and remain in custody for questioning. Police aren't looking for anyone else in connection with it.

Police and fire investigators are now working to establish exactly what happened.