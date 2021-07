People were forced to leave their homes last night in the Old Swan area of Liverpool after a section of Green Lane collapsed.

The sink hole opened up about 10:30pm last night affecting water supplies in the area, with warnings of flooding.

A ruptured water main is suspected to have caused the sinkhole.

Road closures are in place around the 4.5 by 6 metre sinkhole in Green Lane and people are being asked to avoid the area.