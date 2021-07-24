You twisting my melon man? Bez DJs at Spike Island, 30 years after iconic gig

Play video

Bez from the Happy Mondays will be one of the DJs taking to the stage as musicians bring the iconic Spike Island gig back to life.

The Stone Roses headlining the Spike Island gig 30 years ago Credit: PA

The music festival that is said to have inspired a generation is being revived back on stage tonight.

Thirty years ago the Stone Roses headlined the momentous gig at Spike Island in Widnes and tonight mainly tribute acts and the music loving crowd will recreate the atmosphere.

The essence of the Madchester era will be celebrated throughout the day with live music and DJ sets from Bez and Clint Boon.

It is the first live performance held at the site since the 1990 gig and will be the first major gathering for many fans since the easing of lockdown restrictions.

