Drowning Prevention Day: Raising awareness of dangers of open water

Video Report by Zoe Muldoon.

Sunday 25th July is the first-ever World Drowning Prevention Day. It's a day to raise awareness of the dangers of open water and prevent accidental drownings.

Eight people lost their lives in open water in the North West this week alone.

Emergency services and charities across the world have teamed up to raise awareness of the dangers of open water swimming.

The global event is organised by the World health organisation.

As temperatures continue to soar across the UK, Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) is urging people to stay safe by not swimming or jumping into open water.

We urge people not to go into open water, no matter how hot it is outside. Even strong swimmers can suffer from Cold Water Shock and it can kill you in just 60 seconds. You also never know how unpredictable under-water currents can be, or what is lurking beneath the surface – people have drowned after getting tangled up in undergrowth and other things hiding in the water. GMFRS’ Head of Prevention, Area Manager Paul Duggan

Banners have been put up in areas where young people have drowned or tend to visit with their friends, as well as at community fire stations across the city-region – with clear messages highlighting the dangers of open water

Bespoke banners dedicated to those who have drowned in Greater Manchester’s waterways are also up at the River Etherow, Greenbooth Reservoir, and Debdale Park – where Jack Pullen, Paul Lawson and Mark Allen lost their lives.