Greater Manchester Police have launched an investigation following a shooting at an engagement party in Longsight where six people were injured.

Greater Manchester Police said a "large amount of people" gathered at the party at an address on Birch Hall Lane in Longsight, where an 'altercation' broke out in the garden - and five shots were reported fired.

According to the police, four people later attended hospital.

Credit: MEN MEDIA

One man-aged 54 - is currently being treated for serious injuries to his arm, Another man, aged 48, is in a serious condition and has undergone surgery.Police said a 27-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were also injured, but it was unclear whether those injuries were from a gunshot, debris from the discharge or from the disturbance at the scene itself.The girl has now been discharged from hospital.The police believe the altercation happened shortly before 1am.

Our enquiries are still in the very early stages as we piece together what took place overnight, but we are currently at the scene and we are collating any evidence that can aid in our pursuit of who is responsible. Superintendent John Harris from the City of Manchester District

Police said that shortly before 2am, a report of a car on its roof on nearby Thoresway Road, Longsight, was also received."It is uncertain whether this was connected to the shootings, but detectives are exploring every line of inquiry, and out of caution is treating this as linked at this time," added GMP.No arrests have been made.Police have stepped up patrols in the area and have issued an appeal for witnesses.