Thunderstorms and heavy rain may lead to flooding and transport disruption.

What to expect

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possibly some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes

Warning valid from 9 am on Tuesday 27 July.