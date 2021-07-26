Thunderstorm warning across the North West on Tuesday
Thunderstorms and heavy rain may lead to flooding and transport disruption.
What to expect
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and possibly some road closures
Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater or lightning strikes
Warning valid from 9 am on Tuesday 27 July.