Metrolink forced to reduce services after 43 trams are found damaged

Transport bosses in Greater Manchester are being forced to run fewer trams after 43 of the vehicles were found to be damaged overnight.

Staff carrying out routine maintenance discovered the extendable arm on top, which connects to overhead power lines, was broken on each tram.

Engineers are trying to find the source of the damage, which is believed to be something out on the Metrolink network itself.

A less frequent, smaller capacity service is in operation as a result.