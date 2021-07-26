More dogs are stolen in the North West than anywhere else in the UK, new figures have revealed.

Data gathered by The Kennel Club show 335 dogs were stolen in the region in 2020, accounting for 14% of all dog thefts nationwide.

However, less than 1% of dog theft crimes in the North West led to criminal charges in 2020 and in over a quarter of cases, a suspect was never identified

Even when a suspect was identified, the authorities could not always take action. In almost a tenth of cases, "evidential difficulties" got in the way.

The Kennel Club are urging more transparent recording of pet theft on a central database, so that underlying causes can be tackled.

They also want the emotional value of dogs to be recognised in sentencing. Thieves are currently only sentenced according to the monetary value of a pet which means it is often treated in the same way as stealing a laptop or mobile phone.

Elaine Hardy and her missing dog, Rosie. Credit: The Kennel Club

Elaine Hardy’s beloved dog, Rosie, went missing from her garden in Manchester in December 2020.

She said: “I let Rosie out in the garden and when I came back ten minutes later she was gone.

"It can be very difficult to stay positive after seven months, and the heartbreak, but we have to believe she will come home one day."

Credit: PA

Bill Lambert, Health, Welfare and Breeder Services Executive at The Kennel Club, said: "The low charge rates and the paltry sentences are an almost open invitation to criminals looking to target innocent dog owners.

“Whilst most people will never be unfortunate enough to fall victim to this crime, those that do are left totally bereft but without a clear route to justice.

"We welcome the Government taking this issue seriously and hope that the Taskforce can deliver meaningful change that will give greater transparency in how we report and record this crime, and deliver more proportionate sentences that treat dog theft with the seriousness it deserves.”