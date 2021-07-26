A man who died after getting caught up in a riptide has been named as a former Salford Red Devils player.

David Fell was with his two teenage children when he got into difficulty off the coast of North Yorkshire.

Emergency services, including the Coastguard, were called to the incident at Reighton Sands at 2:45pm on Thursday 22 July, where they pulled him from the sea off Reighton Gap, around four miles south of Filey.

The father, who was in serious condition, was immediately transferred to waiting paramedics on-shore, but was later declared dead. The two teenagers were taken to hospital.

Air ambulance crews and North Yorkshire Police also responded to the incident.

Play video

Mr Fell grew up in Wigan and also played rugby league for Rochdale Hornets as well as rugby union for Orrell.

He is most well-known for the period he played for Salford Red Devils in the 1980s and 90s.

A spokesman for the club tweeted: "Salford Red Devils are saddened to hear of the passing of former centre, David Fell.

"Heritage number 866, Fell made his debut for us on Nov 12, 1989, against Leeds. We send our condolences to his family and friends."

A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called by the coastguard at about 2.45pm on Thursday 22 to a report of people in difficulty in the sea at Reighton.

"A 55-year-old man was rescued by the RNLI, but sadly later pronounced dead."Two teenagers were taken to hospital for treatment. Inquiries are ongoing."