Equality panel chair claims Greater Manchester Police is 'institutionally racist'
The chair of Greater Manchester's Race Equality Panel says GMP are an 'institutionally racist' police force.
Elizabeth Cameron made the comments during a press conference after the release of a damning report looking into the use of police powers by Greater Manchester Police.
Race Equality report released by GMP
She also also told reporters and the Chief Constable that the statistics published don't match the panel's experience out in the community.
Responding to the comments, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable denied the force is institutionally racist.
What did GMP's race equality report say?
Stop & Search
People who are Black, African, Caribbean, Black British in Greater Manchester are 5.3 times more likely to have been stop and searched - less than the national average of 9.
27.5% of these stop and searches result in a positive criminal justice outcome of arrest, caution, summons, 'khat' or cannabis warning, a penalty notice for disorder, community resolution or restorative justice outcome. This is higher than 25.9% for White people.
People who are South Asian (Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, includes mixed Asian) in Greater Manchester are 2.3 times more likely to have been stop and searched - higher than the national average of 2
32.9% of these stop and searches result in a positive criminal justice outcome - higher than 25.9% for White people.
Use of force
People who are Black, African, Caribbean, Black British in Greater Manchester are 4 times more likely to have had force used against them - less that the national average of 5.7.
People who are South Asian (Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, includes mixed Asian) in Greater Manchester are less likely to have Force used against them.
Taser
People who are Black, African, Caribbean, Black British in Greater Manchester are 5.7 times more likely to have had Taser used against them - less that the national average of 9.
Arrests
People who are Black, African, Caribbean, Black British in Greater Manchester are 2.8 times more likely to have been arrested.
Representation in the force
It also found that those who were Black, African, Caribbean, Black British were under represented in GMP's workforce.
Speaking to Granada Reports, Dr Remi Joseph-Sailsbury, a Presidential Fellow in Ethnicity and Inequalities from the University of Manchester, said that 'until the force are ready to face up to the plight of institutional racism', nothing will change.