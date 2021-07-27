The chair of Greater Manchester's Race Equality Panel says GMP are an 'institutionally racist' police force.

Elizabeth Cameron made the comments during a press conference after the release of a damning report looking into the use of police powers by Greater Manchester Police.

She also also told reporters and the Chief Constable that the statistics published don't match the panel's experience out in the community.

This goes beyond the terminology of unconscious basis, and we think it goes into the realms of racism. Every black person from those communities has some form of video on their phone right now that they could show you of community members who've been unfairly jostled by the police, aggressively treated, both women, young people and children, and we're not seeing any change to that. Elizabeth Cameron, Chair, GMCA Equality Panel

Responding to the comments, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable denied the force is institutionally racist.

I do not accept that GMP are institutionally racist, but I do accept that a lot of people think we are, and their view is really important, as they're the people we serve. So we have to address those concerns head on. Stephen Watson, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester

What did GMP's race equality report say? Stop & Search People who are Black, African, Caribbean, Black British in Greater Manchester are 5.3 times more likely to have been stop and searched - less than the national average of 9. 27.5% of these stop and searches result in a positive criminal justice outcome of arrest, caution, summons, 'khat' or cannabis warning, a penalty notice for disorder, community resolution or restorative justice outcome. This is higher than 25.9% for White people. People who are South Asian (Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, includes mixed Asian) in Greater Manchester are 2.3 times more likely to have been stop and searched - higher than the national average of 2 32.9% of these stop and searches result in a positive criminal justice outcome - higher than 25.9% for White people. Back to top Use of force People who are Black, African, Caribbean, Black British in Greater Manchester are 4 times more likely to have had force used against them - less that the national average of 5.7. People who are South Asian (Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, includes mixed Asian) in Greater Manchester are less likely to have Force used against them. Back to top Taser People who are Black, African, Caribbean, Black British in Greater Manchester are 5.7 times more likely to have had Taser used against them - less that the national average of 9. Back to top Arrests People who are Black, African, Caribbean, Black British in Greater Manchester are 2.8 times more likely to have been arrested. Back to top Representation in the force It also found that those who were Black, African, Caribbean, Black British were under represented in GMP's workforce. Back to top

Speaking to Granada Reports, Dr Remi Joseph-Sailsbury, a Presidential Fellow in Ethnicity and Inequalities from the University of Manchester, said that 'until the force are ready to face up to the plight of institutional racism', nothing will change.

By misdiagnosing the problem, the solutions that are put forward tend to be highly inadequate. The absolute first step needs to be recognition within the police that the force is institutionally racist. Once that recognition is made we can have a serious conversation about how we can move forward from there. Dr Remi Joseph-Salisbury, University of Manchester