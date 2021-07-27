The roof of a house has been destroyed on the Isle of Man after it was struck by light du ring a storm.The property, in Port Erin in the south of the island, was unoccupied and nobody was injured during the incident which happened on Tuesday 27 July.

The area has been cordoned off by police and the fire and rescue service are currently in attendance. Residents say they had never heard or seen anything like it.

Local resident Jamie describes how he heard a "massive bang" before checking on the house.