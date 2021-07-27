Metro Mayors join forces to call for extension of Housing First homeless scheme
Metro Mayors for Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester and West Midlands have joined forces to call for an extension of the Government’s Housing First pilot scheme for tackling homelessness.
Steve Rotheram, Andy Burnham and Andy Street say they all share the same ambition to end rough sleeping and believe that the three Housing First pilots in their areas have been making a significant contribution to achieving this.
Figures provided by the Mayors show that 96% of those who benefited from the scheme had come straight off the streets, 25% of them before they were 18 years old.
What happened to the homeless people who were moved off the street in lockdown?
New housing development in Salford is a lifeline for the homeless or those at risk of being homeless
Metallica make huge donation to Manchester homeless charity Coffee4Craig
The three Mayors want the Government to extend funding for the pilots and for the Comprehensive Spending Review to include cross-departmental sustainable funding to ensure people on the programmes are supported and don’t risk returning to rough sleeping.
As well as providing a home, Housing First supports individuals with health issues and disabilities.