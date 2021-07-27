Metro Mayors join forces to call for extension of Housing First homeless scheme

Metro Mayors for Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester and West Midlands have joined forces to call for an extension of the Government’s Housing First pilot scheme for tackling homelessness.

Steve Rotheram, Andy Burnham and Andy Street say they all share the same ambition to end rough sleeping and believe that the three Housing First pilots in their areas have been making a significant contribution to achieving this.

Figures provided by the Mayors show that 96% of those who benefited from the scheme had come straight off the streets, 25% of them before they were 18 years old.

There has been an alarming rise in homelessness over the past decade, as austerity stripped away many of the safety nets that some relied on. Through these Housing First pilots, we have collectively shown that there is a better, more humane way of treating people. Steve Rotheram, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region

Housing First works and it works well. The success of our pilots speaks for themselves and that’s why I want the Government to extend funding for the existing programmes and then provide sustainable funding to roll it out as a national policy as we work together to achieve our ambition to end rough sleeping. Mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham

Homeless person in Liverpool

The three Mayors want the Government to extend funding for the pilots and for the Comprehensive Spending Review to include cross-departmental sustainable funding to ensure people on the programmes are supported and don’t risk returning to rough sleeping.

As well as providing a home, Housing First supports individuals with health issues and disabilities.