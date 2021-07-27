Older people in poorer areas 'twice as likely' to be lonely during lockdown

Older people living in poor areas were more than twice as likely to be lonely during lockdown than those living in the richest areas, according to new research from the University of Manchester.

The joint study with University College London found 33% of older people in the poorest parts of England felt socially isolated during the first lockdown. In wealthier neighbourhoods, the figure dropped to 16%.

Using video calls appeared to be ineffective in tackling loneliness, researchers say. Those aged 50-59 were hit hardest by feelings of isolation.