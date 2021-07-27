Peter Kay has announced that he will be performing two very special live charity shows in Manchester next month.

It will be the first time in three years that the comedian and actor, from Farnworth, has been seen on stage after his surprise appearance at the screening of his hit-show Car Share in 2018.

It was announced on social media that Kay will be returning to perform two special charity shows for a terminally ill Lancashire woman.

He will be participating in two Q&As in aid of Laura Nuttall, 20, at Manchester O2 Apollo on August 7, who was diagnosed with an aggressive type of brain cancer called Glioblastoma multiforme in October 2018.

Laura Nuttall, 20, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer in 2018. Credit: Liverpool Echo

The fundraising page shared Kay's post, adding: "I still can't quite believe this is really happening! We are so incredibly grateful to Peter for this x."

Peter Kay has been largely out of the spotlight since a surprise appearance at a charity screening of his series Car Share, but made a brief return in January 2021 when he appeared on BBC Radio 2 to chat to Cat Deeley, who was filling in after Graham Norton left the station, about his love of music, mixtapes and the musical Mamma Mia.

He cancelled his last tour in December 2017, citing "unforeseen family circumstances".

The charity shows will take place at the O2 Apollo Manchester on August 7 and tickets go on sale on July 30 at 9am.