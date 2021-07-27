Staycation boom could mean a long, profitable summer for North West hospitality

Play video

Video report by Tim Scott, ITV Granada Reports

Bookings for staycations in the North West are up 40% this summer, as travel abroad remains disrupted by the pandemic.

People working in all aspects of the region's hospitality industry - from Ice Cream farms in Cheshire to Camp sites in Cumbria - say increased demand could help them recover from more than a year of lockdowns and disruption to business.

Visit England estimates that £12bn is spent by tourists in the North West each year - a figure that's bound to rise this year.

Online searches for holidays in the Lake District have risen by 90% in the last 12-months. And in the Isle of Man, the rise was 50%.

Visitors to The Ice Cream Farm in Chester tell us why they're holidaying in the Uk this year.

The Ice Cream Farm boasts the largest ice cream shop in the world and attracts over 750,000 visitors a year, making it the most visited family entertainment centre of its kind in the UK.

We normally see quite a slow start to the summer holidays because people normally go away early on - they get away quickly - but this year it has been instant. Jonathan Fell, MD of The Ice Cream Farm

Lake Windermere, Cumbria Credit: Press Association

Bob Atkinson, of Sykes Holiday Cottages - which has 17,000 holiday properties, said he's seeing bookings 40% up compared to the pre-pandemic summer of 2019.

It really is a very, very busy summer. Bob Atkinson, Sykes Holiday Cottages

Patricia Yates, from Visit England, said the boom is a huge sign of relief for many people in the industry at seeing places open, and seeing customers coming back.

She said the hospitality industry has been closed for months and really needs this good summer to kick start the business.

The North west has the beauty and the wilds of Cumbria, it has great cities and of course major, world class attractions like Chester Zoo so it's a real opportunity to get under the skin of a place, to really find out what it's like, to taste some great food that has come locally. You'll have tonnes of bragging rights and stories to tell - and the kids like the beach wherever the beach is. Patricia Yates, Deputy CEO of Visit England & Visit Britain

Tourists on Mathew Street in Liverpool Credit: Press Association

On the Isle of Man, it's thought the huge amounts of publicity surrounding their initial success in suppressing the Coronavirus has led to increased interest in holidaying there.

It's going to take a couple of years I think to try and make up for the damage that has been done but it's great to see the island on the map and I think Covid has probably helped that. We have had a lot of publicity throughout this whole and I'd say people are looking at the island in a different light. John Keggin, Island Escapes

For many of us this summer there's simply too many hurdles to overcome to secure a foreign holiday. And staying in the UK does seem to be sensible option.

While places up and down the North West are doing a roaring trade, there's one thing you can never be certain of with a holiday at home - that of course is the weather.