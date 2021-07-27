The brother of a man who died in the water off Fleetwood beach during last week's heatwave has paid tribute to him.

Tomas Yohannes, who was 29, was on a day trip with colleagues from work on Saturday 17th July when the tragedy occurred.

He entered the water just before 3:30pm, and, after a five hour search by police, coastguards and helicopters, his body was body was found on Rossal Beach.

He was a funny guy. He was very sociable and everyone really respected him. Tomas was a really honest person and very family orientated. We want to take his body home to Ethiopia so his family can say goodbye to him. We just need help raising money for the costs and air travel. Everyone is doing their best to chip in. Weldu Yohannes, Tomas' brother

Credit: MEN syndication

Speaking from the house he and his brother shared in Broughton, he described his brother as a 'funny' and 'well-respected' man.

Tomas moved from Ethiopia to Salford in the hope to provide for his wife and siblings who stayed behind. He was working for Amazon at the time of his death.

Weldu said his brother had 'a lot of horrible things' happen to him on his journey to the UK, but that he finally felt settled and happy in Salford.

Tomas had reportedly been hoping to bring his wife and brothers and sisters over to the UK to join him, but plans had been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A GoFundMe page has now been launched to raise money to send his body back to his family.

He had a lot of horrible things that happened to him in his life but he was happy here. He was going to college to get better at English. He was really hard working. In his free time he loved to play table tennis and football and we all used to enjoy hanging out here together. He used to work six days a week so he wanted to spend his one day off at the beach. Weldu Yohannes, Tomas' brother