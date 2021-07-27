Man who drowned at Fleetwood beach during heatwave named as Tomas Yohannes
The brother of a man who died in the water off Fleetwood beach during last week's heatwave has paid tribute to him.
Tomas Yohannes, who was 29, was on a day trip with colleagues from work on Saturday 17th July when the tragedy occurred.
He entered the water just before 3:30pm, and, after a five hour search by police, coastguards and helicopters, his body was body was found on Rossal Beach.
Speaking from the house he and his brother shared in Broughton, he described his brother as a 'funny' and 'well-respected' man.
Tomas moved from Ethiopia to Salford in the hope to provide for his wife and siblings who stayed behind. He was working for Amazon at the time of his death.
Weldu said his brother had 'a lot of horrible things' happen to him on his journey to the UK, but that he finally felt settled and happy in Salford.
Tomas had reportedly been hoping to bring his wife and brothers and sisters over to the UK to join him, but plans had been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A GoFundMe page has now been launched to raise money to send his body back to his family.
How can we stay safe in open water?
Plan your day and know where you're swimming
Plan your day and know where you’re swimming
A top tip is pick somewhere a lifeguard will be on duty.
You should also think about water temperature, weather, and exits from the water beforehand. Do you research on the area, then swim only if it is safe to do so.
Have the right equipment
Have the right equipment
Wet suits are effective against cold water shock, which, contrary to popular belief, still poses significant danger even on hot summer days.
A brightly coloured swimming hat can help in case you ever get into trouble and of course you should bring a change of dry clothes.
Bring food and drink to refuel but be very wary of any alcohol – 69 people who drowned in 2020 were found to have alcohol or drugs in their system.
Know limits and don't take risks
Know limits and don’t take risks
With more newcomers to outdoor swimming, more people are dipping into conditions they aren’t used to.
Stay close to the shore and swim parallel to it where possible. Stay away from deeper water, which will be colder.
It’s that cold water that often leads to drowning, so campaigners recommend amateur swimmers acclimatise at home for a couple of weeks with short, cold showers starting from just 30 seconds and building up to three minutes.
Float to live
Float to live
While our instinct may be to thrash around and struggle once we’re in trouble in the water, the best thing to do is to stay calm.
Lean back, catch your breath, and ‘float to live’. Then think about your exit from the water or calling for help.