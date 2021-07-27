Tributes paid to Personal Trainer Adam Dodd who drowned off the Lancashire coast
The family of a 19-year-old man from Preston have paid an emotional tribute after he lost his life while swimming in the sea.
Adam Dodd, who was a Personal Trainer, died on Friday 23rd July after being pulled from the water near St Annes Pier by emergency services.
He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.
Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.
How can we stay safe in open water?
Plan your day and know where you’re swimming
A top tip is pick somewhere a lifeguard will be on duty.
You should also think about water temperature, weather, and exits from the water beforehand. Do you research on the area, then swim only if it is safe to do so.
Have the right equipment
Wet suits are effective against cold water shock, which, contrary to popular belief, still poses significant danger even on hot summer days.
A brightly coloured swimming hat can help in case you ever get into trouble and of course you should bring a change of dry clothes.
Bring food and drink to refuel but be very wary of any alcohol – 69 people who drowned in 2020 were found to have alcohol or drugs in their system.
Know limits and don’t take risks
With more newcomers to outdoor swimming, more people are dipping into conditions they aren’t used to.
Stay close to the shore and swim parallel to it where possible. Stay away from deeper water, which will be colder.
It’s that cold water that often leads to drowning, so campaigners recommend amateur swimmers acclimatise at home for a couple of weeks with short, cold showers starting from just 30 seconds and building up to three minutes.
Float to live
While our instinct may be to thrash around and struggle once we’re in trouble in the water, the best thing to do is to stay calm.
Lean back, catch your breath, and ‘float to live’. Then think about your exit from the water or calling for help.