The family of a 19-year-old man from Preston have paid an emotional tribute after he lost his life while swimming in the sea.

Adam Dodd, who was a Personal Trainer, died on Friday 23rd July after being pulled from the water near St Annes Pier by emergency services.

He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

As a family we are truly devastated at the loss of Adam. Adam was a fun loving person who enjoyed life to the maximum. He was positive determined and ambitious. He had just started his career as PT instructor and had everything to look forward to. At this time we would respectfully ask for our privacy so that we can grieve as a family. Adam's family

Police say his death is not being treated as suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.