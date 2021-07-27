Turner Prize will return to Tate Liverpool for first time in 15 years

Tate Liverpool will host one of world's most well-known and prestigious contemporary visual art awards.

Next year, the Turner Prize will return to the city for the first time in 15 years for the annual celebration of artistic talent.

Tate Liverpool was the first gallery outside London to host this prize in 2007 when it helped launch the city’s year as European Capital of Culture.

Established in 1984, the prize is awarded to a British artist for an outstanding exhibition or other presentation of their work.

‘British’ can mean an artist working primarily in Britain or an artist born in Britain working globally.

Helen Legg, Director, Tate Liverpool, said: ‘It is wonderful to be holding the Turner Prize at Tate Liverpool for the second time. It is a prize that captures the imaginations of audiences and has had a transformational impact on the way people understand contemporary art.

"With Radical Landscapes and the Turner Prize, our 2022 programme will bring a global spotlight to the city and promises to be an exciting and captivating one for our visitors.

"Fifteen years ago, the exhibition was a launch pad for the Capital of Culture year, and six years ago Assemble and Granby Four Streets won the accolade, cementing a real relationship between the city and the Turner Prize."

The gallery will also stage a major exhibition, Radical Landscapes, which will explore our individual and collective connection to the rural landscapes of Britain.

