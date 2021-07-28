North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) is encouraging people to use NHS 111 online for medical advice after a surge in demand for 999 calls.

In one week alone, 19-25 July, the service received 43,000 999 calls, averaging 6,200 a day, an increase of nearly a quarter on the same week two years ago.

In June, NWAS took more than 155,000 emergency calls - 48,000 more than the same period last year and 23,000 more than 2019.

It is blaming the pandemic for the increase in calls, at a time when paramedics have also seen an increase in serious cases.

In June 2021, there was an increase of 27% in calls about life-threatening injuries or illnesses compared with the same period in 2019.

The Ambulance Service says too many callers are dialling 999 for non-emergency issues such as sunburn, toothache and cut toes.

Some callers to the 999 service have even dialled back to ask how long their ambulance will be.

Our teams are working hard to prioritise our sickest and most severely injured patients. There are other and often better options than calling 999 to get the care you need. You can help us help you by using 111 online for urgent advice and calling 999 in life-threatening cases, then only calling back if your condition worsens or if you no longer need the ambulance. Dr Chris Grant, NWAS Medical Director

NWAS is urging people to think before calling 999, and call 111 with non-urgent conditions instead.

The NHS 111 Online service is for non-urgent medical advice. Patients using the service can get a call back from a trained clinician or nurse which will book them an appointment in A&E or provide advice on how to help them recover.

The public is still being encouraged to contact 999 if they experience:

signs of a heart attack like a pain like a heavy weight in the centre of your chest

signs of stroke such as your face dropping on one side

difficulty breathing

heavy bleeding that won’t stop

seizures

or sudden and rapid swelling of the eyes, lips, throat or tongue