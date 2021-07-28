North West Ambulance Service urges people not to call 999 for non-emergencies
North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) is encouraging people to use NHS 111 online for medical advice after a surge in demand for 999 calls.
In one week alone, 19-25 July, the service received 43,000 999 calls, averaging 6,200 a day, an increase of nearly a quarter on the same week two years ago.
In June, NWAS took more than 155,000 emergency calls - 48,000 more than the same period last year and 23,000 more than 2019.
It is blaming the pandemic for the increase in calls, at a time when paramedics have also seen an increase in serious cases.
In June 2021, there was an increase of 27% in calls about life-threatening injuries or illnesses compared with the same period in 2019.
The Ambulance Service says too many callers are dialling 999 for non-emergency issues such as sunburn, toothache and cut toes.
Some callers to the 999 service have even dialled back to ask how long their ambulance will be.
The NHS 111 Online service is for non-urgent medical advice. Patients using the service can get a call back from a trained clinician or nurse which will book them an appointment in A&E or provide advice on how to help them recover.
The public is still being encouraged to contact 999 if they experience:
signs of a heart attack like a pain like a heavy weight in the centre of your chest
signs of stroke such as your face dropping on one side
difficulty breathing
heavy bleeding that won’t stop
seizures
or sudden and rapid swelling of the eyes, lips, throat or tongue