A number of patients and staff have had to be evacuated from a Manchester hospital after a fire broke out when it was struck by a bolt of lightning.

Trafford General Hospital says all patients and staff are safe after the roof caught fire during a storm on Tuesday 28 July.

The hospital has also closed Trafford Minor Injuries Unit and all urgent and emergency care patients are being urged to use other facilities or ring 111.

Emergency services including Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) are currently in attendance.

NWAS has confirmed there are no reported casualties.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the hospital

A spokesperson for Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust, which runs Trafford General Hospital, said; “We can confirm an area of Trafford General Hospital has been struck by lightning which has caused a fire in an area of the roof.

“A small number of patients and staff have been safely evacuated from one ward and Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service are currently in attendance.”

It later added: "As at 3.35pm, we have safely evacuated ward and clinical areas. All staff and patients are safe, and we are informing relatives.

“We have taken the precaution of closing the Trafford Minor Injuries Unit. For all urgent and emergency care issues, please use alternative facilities including ringing NHS 111."

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was in the roof of the hospital and seven engines had been mobilised to tackle it.

Emergency services were called to the hospital at just after 2.20pm following the lightning strike.

Trafford council leader Andrew Weston said the council was working with the hospital to ensure the patients and staff involved in the evacuation were safe.