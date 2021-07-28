From three siblings to 179 kids: the fastest-growing grassroots football club

Play video

When one parent asked one coach to watch his boys play during the pandemic in East Manchester, no-one thought hundreds of other youngsters would eventually join-in. But those boys asked if their friends could come along, those friends asked mates of theirs, and it just kept on growing.

Emmanuel Afranie Jnr was that parent and he has his own remarkable family history in the beautiful game. His late father, Emmanuel Kwasi Afranie, managed Ghana's national team - coaching the likes of Michael Essien, John Paintsil and Tony Yeboah.

Emmanuel says youth football was his father's 'heartbeat'

Having seen his father give opportunities to youngsters from deprived neighbourhoods, Emmanuel wanted to do the same. The result is the Coach Hene Sports Club, setup to help keep youngsters fit while so much was denied them by Covid. It aims to make football accessible and affordable.

Premier League teams are now showing an interest in the club's players

Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool have all sent representatives down to watch the players, to talk to them and offer support. Team coach, Niall Haywood, says they have spotted and snapped-up the talent that is being developed.

Parents say their children enjoy "upper scale quality" training

Emmanuel is beyond thankful to his father for what the children are now achieving at the club.