'It's a joke': Wigan's Dan Bibby slams Rugby Sevens funding after Olympics loss

Dan Bibby says Great Britain "cannot compete" at Rugby Sevens in the Olympics unless it is "properly funded," after his side were beaten 17-12 by Argentina in the bronze medal match in Tokyo.

The international fly half, from Wigan, says he and his fellow players tried to "show how exciting sevens is," but believes it will not be for much longer unless the sport's unions "pull their fingers out."

Bibby says it is "impossible" to play against the biggest teams while on "not much more than minimum wage." Credit: PA

The prospects for the men's and women's squads looked bleak last year, after significant cuts were made to the British sevens programmes. But funding was found ahead of the Olympics through a commercial partnership between the Rugby Football Union, Scottish Rugby Union, Welsh Rugby Union and The National Lottery promotional fund.

After Great Britain's loss, and missing out on any medal, Bibby said: "If you look at who has done well in this tournament - New Zealand, Argentina and Fiji have had full programmes the entire time. You cannot compete on this level unless it is properly funded."

I can only do what I can on the pitch. Everything else is up to the unions. Being brutally honest, it's a joke. We have been offered eight contracts. Eight contracts is ridiculous. You are asking us to play against a team like New Zealand with eight boys on not much more than minimum wage. It's impossible. Dan Bibby, Great Britain Rugby Sevens

