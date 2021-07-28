A zoo in the North West has been given just under one million pounds in Government grants to go towards its green projects.

Chester Zoo says the money will go towards a 10-mile ‘nature recovery corridor’ to restore wetlands, grasslands and wildflower meadows across Cheshire.

Stretching from Chester to Ellesmere Port, it aims to restore wildlife-rich habitats and contribute to the recovery of declining species in need of help.

It is hoped thousands of people from deprived areas will also have better access to nature and provide opportunities for youth traineeships and a community volunteer programme.

Credit: Chester Zoo

Dr Simon Dowell, Science Director at Chester Zoo, said: “As the world faces a biodiversity crisis, the role of large charity zoos like ours in securing a future for wildlife on our planet is ever more vital.

"With one million species at risk of extinction, including many here in the UK, never has there been a more pressing time to stand together for nature.”

Around 90 nature projects have been awarded grants across England to create and retain over 1,000 green jobs, backed by the Government’s £80 million Green Recovery Challenge Fund.

Credit: Chester Zoo

Environment Minister, Rebecca Pow, said:“The diverse and ambitious projects being awarded funding today will help environmental organisations employ more people to work on tree-planting, nature restoration and crucially, help more of the public to access and enjoy the outdoors.Chester Zoo will has been awarded a £990,500 grant. In the first phase of the project, they will focus on a 6.5 mile stretch running from the park's nature reserve through Chester city centre to Lache.