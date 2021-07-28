The RSPCA say two ducklings are lucky to be alive after they were found tied up in bags and dumped in a wheelie bin in Bolton.

After hearing noises coming from her bin, on Monday July 20th, on Moorfield Grove, a woman was shocked to discover the young birds that were trapped inside two blue plastic carrier bags.

The ducks were taken to Stapeley Grange Wildlife Centre, in Cheshire, to recover until they are ready to be rehomed.

The ducklings were dumped in a wheelie bag, tied up in blue plastic bags. Credit: RSCPA

The animal charity is appealing for information about the incident. RSPCA Inspector Catherine Byrnes said: "It's so important people know it is never okay to abandon an animal - and to callously dump them in a bin to suffer a lingering death is just terrible.

"These were domestic ducks, not wild birds. If people are struggling to care for an animal, there is so much they can do to look for help - but abandonments are never the answer.

"Treating an animal like that can also constitute an offence under the Animal Welfare Act.

"Anyone with information about who is responsible for dumping the ducklings on Monday July 20 at around 6.30am should contact the appeal line on 0300 123 8018."