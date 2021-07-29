The body of a woman has been found on a beach in South Cumbria, police have confirmed.

Cumbria police were called at 4:30am, on Thursday 29th July, after reports of a body discovered by a member of the public. It's believed the body washed up on the coast of Askham-in-Furness overnight.

Investigations are currently underway to establish the woman's identity and how she came to be in the water.

A Cumbria Police spokesperson said: “A multi-agency response is underway on the coast at Askam-in-Furness following the discovery of a body on the beach in the early hours of this morning (29 July).

“Authorities were contacted at around 4.40am after a member of the public found the body of a young female of unknown age.

“People are asked to avoid the area at this time whilst the different agencies responding carry out their work.”