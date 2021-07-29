A nurse has been subject to an 'unprovoked attack' by two men outside Kinrade’s Pharmacy on Ballaquayle Road in the Isle of Man.

The woman was wearing her uniform and was faced with verbal abuse relating to nurses 'taking all the lateral flow tests', before one man attempted to take her bag from her hands.

In the bag was medication and lateral flow tests for a patient and their family at Noble's Hospital.

The lady is a member of the Children's Community Nursing Team.

The incident took place around 10:45am on Thursday 22nd July.

Both men are described as white, in their early 20’s, one with short thin hair and one with short brown hair, one in a black vest top and the other in a blue T-shirt, both were wearing shorts.

This was an unprovoked attack on a health care professional, who was helping a patient and their family. The experience has left her shaken and disgusted that there are individuals that would do this. DC Alison Parker, Investigating Officer

Police are asking anyone in the area who saw the incident take place to call CID on 631301.