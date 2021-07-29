Family pay tribute to biker killed in crash with combine harvester

Credit: MEN Syndication

The loved ones of a teenage biker, killed in a collision between a motorbike and a combine harvester, say they now have a "gaping hole" in their lives.

Harry Abbey, 19, died at the scene in Winwick, Warrington on the morning of July 21. The crash also involved a Ford Fiesta.

In a tribute, his family wrote: "He was so loved and will be truly missed by all his family and friends."

The teenager was riding a black Yamaha motorcycle when the crash happened at the junction of Hollins Lane and Watery Lane at 11.54am.

The junction where the fatal crash happened. Credit: Google Street View

Cheshire Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage which could help.