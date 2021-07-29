Family pay tribute to biker killed in crash with combine harvester
The loved ones of a teenage biker, killed in a collision between a motorbike and a combine harvester, say they now have a "gaping hole" in their lives.
Harry Abbey, 19, died at the scene in Winwick, Warrington on the morning of July 21. The crash also involved a Ford Fiesta.
In a tribute, his family wrote: "He was so loved and will be truly missed by all his family and friends."
The teenager was riding a black Yamaha motorcycle when the crash happened at the junction of Hollins Lane and Watery Lane at 11.54am.
Cheshire Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage which could help.