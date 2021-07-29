Family pay tribute to biker killed in crash with combine harvester

The loved ones of a teenage biker, killed in a collision between a motorbike and a combine harvester, say they now have a "gaping hole" in their lives.

Harry Abbey, 19, died at the scene in Winwick, Warrington on the morning of July 21. The crash also involved a Ford Fiesta.

In a tribute, his family wrote: "He was so loved and will be truly missed by all his family and friends."

Harry lived life on his terms, he made friends easily and was true and supportive to each and every one of them. His untimely death leaves a gaping hole in all our lives. Family tribute

The teenager was riding a black Yamaha motorcycle when the crash happened at the junction of Hollins Lane and Watery Lane at 11.54am.

The junction where the fatal crash happened. Credit: Google Street View

Cheshire Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage which could help.