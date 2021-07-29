New defence contract "will help support 800 jobs" at BAE Systems in Lancashire

A £250 million pound defence contract has been agreed that the government says will help support 800 jobs at BAE Systems in Lancashire.

It was announced at a visit to the company's factory at Warton by the Defence Secretary, and Lancashire MP, Ben Wallace.

It means BAE Systems will have a key role in designing and building the next generation of fighter jets as part of the Tempest project.

Mr Wallace said: "Today marks a momentous step in the next phase of our Future Combat Air System, with a multi-million pound investment that draws on the knowledge and skills of our UK industry experts."Boosting our already world-leading air industry, the contract will sustain thousands of jobs across the UK and will ensure that the UK remains at the top table when it comes to combat air.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace at BAE Systems' 'Factory of the Future' in Warton. Credit: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

Chris Boardman, of BAE Systems said: “We are on track to deliver an ambitious programme for the UK, which will provide a highly advanced and sophisticated air defence capability, capable of countering future threats and safeguarding our national security and defence.

“The funding announced today marks a critical next step for the programme and, with our partners, we will work together to define the technical and capability requirements and develop the concept which will bring Tempest to life."