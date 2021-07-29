The North West could see more extreme weather in the future, leading meteorologists have warned.

Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis, seen in the region, were part of the UK's wettest ever February, and brought devastating flooding to the region.

The seventh Met Office report on the State of the UK Climate has revealed that 2020 was the first year that the annual values for rainfall, temperature and sunshine were all in the top ten.

Last year was the third warmest, fifth wettest and eighth sunniest on record.

Storms Ciara and Dennis hit the the UK only one week apart, contributing to UK's wettest February and devastating homes and businesses with flooding.

The UK was battered with more than twice the average rainfall for February, with 300% quite widely in the north and west of the country, according to the report

Debris washed up at Salford Quays after Storm Ciara. Credit: PA

Last year logged two of the three wettest days on record – February 15 and October 3 – from a data set of 47,000 days.

The 21st century has also seen the wettest and second wettest winters in 2014 and 2016 respectively.

Lead author and Senior Climate Scientist at the Met Office, Mike Kendon, said: “2020 was another notable year for the UK climate, with records broken for daily rainfall and monthly sunshine hours.

"Average temperatures for the UK continue to climb, with nearly a degree of warming when comparing the most recent 30 years with the preceding 30-year period.

"Last year saw some significant weather extremes including severe flooding from heavy rainfall in February and a major heatwave in early August.”

Credit: PA

The report also revealed temperatures during summertime in the UK will soar above 40C even if global warming is limited to 1.5C.

Data shows the average winter temperature for last year was 5.3C, which is 1.6C higher than the 1981 to 2010 average.

That makes December 2019 to February 2020 the fifth warmest winter on record, while the temperature last summer was 0.4C above average at 14.8C.

Mr Kendon said the figures indicated a new normal for the UK.

“In seven out of the last 10 years, we’ve seen temperatures of 34C in the UK compared to seven out of the previous 50 years before that,” he said.

“So this is an indication of the fact that our baseline of our climate is changing and what we regard as normal is changing.”