The Swizzles factory opened in New Mills eighty years ago and has kept its secrets inside until now.

The company which makes brands such as Love Hearts, Drumsticks and Parma Violets, is giving five winners alongside three friends or family the chance to get exclusive access to explore its factory.

Winners of the prize have to find one of five golden Love Hearts rolls hidden in Swizzels variety packs.

This is so rare even my children aren't given tours. The Swizzlers will be on hand to make sure they have a fantastic experience and fulfill their childhood dream Claire Lee, Swizzler

Winners will also get the chance to work with exerts to create their very own sweet.

Swizzler Love Hearts start life as ground powder before being pressed into shape and printed. They are sorted, packed and checked by staff like Andy Burton who has worked at the factory for 43 years. He also met his wife at the site.

I slipped her a Love Heart in the canteen and she said yes...eventually but not at first. Andy Burton, Team Leader

Five tours are on offer with winners going home with a sweet they have designed themselves and few flavours are off limits. Even a Granada Gummy Bear!

