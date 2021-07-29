Trailblazing women's footballer honoured at national museum

One of the greatest footballers of all time is being honoured with a permanent display at the national museum dedicated to the sport.

Lily Parr, from St Helens, scored more than 900 goals over a 32-year career. She began playing for Dick, Kerr Ladies in Preston in the 1920s with her skills being admired by vast crowds.

Previously unseen photos of Lily and her team-mates were discovered hidden in a loft. Credit: National Football Museum/Lizzy Ashcroft Collection

Now, a section of the National Football Museum in Manchester is being dedicated to her career, life and legacy - including never-before-seen photographs and a postcard signed by Lily and her team.

Dick, Kerr Ladies were formed at a munitions factory during the First World War, as a way to improve health. and morale. They, and their star winger, rapidly became some of the most popular footballers - male or female - of their time.

Those running the Football Association soon noticed and were far from happy at the growing prominence of the women's game. In 1921, they banned women from playing at FA members' grounds.

Officials claimed it was for health reasons, the game was dangerous to women, and because charitable donations from matches had been too low.

The FA minutes book, detailing the ban, is included in the exhibit. Credit: National Football Museum

The ban did not stop Lily and her team from playing, nor women in general, and they were at the height of their careers and fame during the 1930s. But the ban did deprive clubs of quality pitches, financing and media attention. It was not lifted until 1971.

Lily's sporting career continued into the 1950s with a successor team to the Dick, Kerr Ladies. All the while, she was also working as a nurse. She died in 1978 at the age of 73.

As sportswomen, they changed football forever - despite the ban. Credit: National Football Museum/Lizzy Ashcroft Collection

The National Football Museum originally unveiled a statue of Lily in 2019, the first statue of a female footballer in the UK. Staff say they are "delighted" to open the permanent display.