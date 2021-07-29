Tributes to leader of Bolton Council, David Greenhalgh, who has died aged 53

Tributes are being paid to the leader of Bolton Council, David Greenhalgh, who has died at the age of 53.

It is understood that Cllr Greenhalgh had fallen unwell and been admitted to hospital. The Conservative politician became leader of the authority in 2019 and led the town and borough through the pandemic.

The council's deputy leader, Cllr Martyn Cox, and its Chief Executive, Tony Oakman, issued a joint statement in tribute: "David served as a local councillor in Bromley Cross for many years. He was greatly respected and had many friends both in the town hall and the wider Bolton community."

Our thoughts at this time are with those closest to him. As an individual he will be greatly missed by many, and it will take some time to come to terms with our sudden loss. Cllr Martyn Cox and Chief Exec Tony Oakman, Bolton Council

The leader of Bolton Council's Labour group, Cllr Nick Peel, paid tribute to a politician who was "good humoured and conscientious" and who made a huge effort to help everyone in the town during lockdown and beyond.

He offered "deepest condolences and care" to Cllr Greenhalgh's family, friends and colleagues.