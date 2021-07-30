Blackpool father jailed for 'horrific' murder of baby daughter

A father has been given a life sentence for killing his baby daughter after carrying out a horrific assault on her at their home in Blackpool.

Jordan Lee, 29, formerly of Onslow Road, was jailed for a minimum of 16 years at Preston Crown Court , where he was found guilty of the murder of four-month-old Willow Lee.

Willow had been found seriously injured at their home on Thursday 3rd December and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital. She was transferred to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital where she died on Sunday 6th December.

Police launched an investigation, and Lee was initially charged with attempted murder. Following Willow’s death he was charged with murder.

A Home Office pathologist found Willow’s death was a direct consequence of a traumatic head injury, and that this injury was consistent with forceful shaking and probable impact to the head.

Jordan Lee Credit: Lancashire Police

Lee had claimed in police interview that Willow had fallen from the sofa, but further pathological findings showed her injuries were consistent with severe trauma, far beyond what could be caused by a trivial childhood accident.

As the medical evidence emerged he modified his account of what happened, claiming that a second accident had occurred as he carried Willow upstairs after the original fall.

Willow had also suffered extensive bruising to her ear, face and arm, that the pathologist said was likely to be a result of gripping, pinching or squeezing, punching or slapping. These injuries would have caused immense pain and suffering.

Prior to the assault Lee had been heard shouting at Willow, telling her to “shut up”.

Willow’s mother and wider family have been left utterly heartbroken by her death and I have no doubt they will never fully recover from this horrendous loss. They have also been forced through the ordeal of giving evidence at trial. Lee himself is now facing a long custodial sentence and I hope he will use this time to reflect on the damage he has caused to so many lives. Det Insp Mark Dickinson, Lancashire Police

The detective leading the inquiry said Lee never admitted his guilt and he is thankful the jury saw through his lies.

Jade Bell, Willow’s mother, said: “Willow was such a beautiful happy baby that had the best cheeky smile, and that smile would always cheer you up and light up the room.

We all miss her dearly and there are not enough words to express that. To have lost her at such a young age and in the way we have has impacted myself and my family so much and my life will never be the same without my blue-eyed angel."