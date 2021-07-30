Play video

Video report by Victoria Grimes.

There are calls for e-Scooters to be banned after claims they are making city centres a no-go area for those who are partially sighted.

The scooters are becoming common across parts of the North West, with official trials taking place in many cities.

Supporters say they are working to introduce a revolutionary new mode of transport, sustainably and safely, but others say they are dangerous and could cause serious injury.

Tom wants every e-scooter "properly tucked away so it is out of the way."

Tom Walker, who is visually impaired, says navigating around town is hard enough when vision is limited, but e-scooters make it much more dangerous: "It's a little bit like being in your own edition of wacky races, only without the fun."

Scooters have basically turned Liverpool and other cities into a no-go area for blind and partially-sighted people. Tom Walker, Campaigner

E-scooters for rent in Liverpool. Credit: PA

Naomi Ditchfield, who uses a guide dog to get around says the scooters frighten both her and her dog: "Sometimes these e-scooters will come up to you that quick, either side, that it will make her jump and obviously frighten me."

Naomi says the scooters are "un-nerving" and make her "anxious."

I've found them actually parked on tactile pavements which is where, if you're a guide dog or a cane user, you're supposed to cross safely. Naomi Ditchfield, Campaigner

The e-scooters are part of a pilot project in Liverpool but there have been concerns around safety - especially how they are being ridden.

Liverpool Council's Liberal Democrat group leader, Richard Kemp, says there have been a number of injuries due to the scooters.

He said: "Nine people have been hospitalised, even if only briefly, because of these and that doesn't include one of my constituents who was off work for a week because he fell over one in the dark."

The e-scooter operator, Voi, say "almost all" their users are "responsible riders."

Scooter operator, Voi, say they are continuing to "tweak" trials based on feedback from users and would continue to work with the Royal National Institute of Blind People.

They add that trips on their e-scooters have already replaced an estimated 1.4 million car journeys.

Almost all of our users are responsible riders, while by far and away the majority of journeys on shared e-scooters end without incident. We will continue to work closely with the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) and other disability organisations, to understand the needs of vulnerable people, particularly those with mobility or visual impairments. Statement from Voi

Tom says more must be done and believes e-scooters must be banned for now to allow for an "independent review of safety."

He argues that visually impaired people are being "intimidated out of a large part of Liverpool" and telling "any other group in society" that they could not go out into the city centre would trigger an "absolute outcry."