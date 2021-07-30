Ecotherapy - nature on prescription?

Play video

Video report by Anna Youssef

How does walking through a forest make you feel? Peaceful? Reflective?

For many people, lockdown brought a new appreciation of nature and what it means for our well-being.

Now a project in Lancashire is harnessing the healing power of nature to help people struggling with poor mental health

Many of those taking part in the Myplace ecotherapy project at Brockholes Nature Reserve in Preston have been referred by their GP.

Mary says the ecotherapy sessions have helped her depression

People like Mary, who struggled with depression after her husband died. She enjoys the conservation work and has made some good friends.

We've all been in the same situation so we can help each other. You learn things all the time; you can chill out; it's tranquil; everybody mixes. It's just lovely. Mary Brown

What is Ecotherapy?

Ecotherapy or green therapy is a therapeutic treatment that involves doing outdoor activities in nature.

It's usually led by trained professionals.

The aim is to improve physical and mental well-being

Jake's 24 and recovering from stress-induced psychosis. It's not been easy but he says coming to Myplace helps.

It takes you out from your demons and what you're thinking about back at home because you're there just being told, "Today we are going to do some planting" so you just think right, we're going to be doing some planting and you concentrate on the activity at hand. Jake chambers

The Myplace ecotherapy project is delivered by Lancashire Wildlife Trust in partnership with Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust.

For a couple of hours, you don't have to worry about life and its problems and you just enjoy being together, being outside, doing something good for nature, giving something back to each other and the world- it just kind of works really. Jenny Reddell, Myplace Senior Project Officer

