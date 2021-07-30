FC Isle of Man prepare for first league game away this weekend

FC Isle of Man have been training for their first league game as they prepare to take on Maine Road FC this weekend.

This follows the announcement that the team will play in the North West Counties Football League Division One South.

Captain of the squad, Frank Jones said he's looking forward to "getting the ball rolling" as players going into the league.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Manager Chris Bass described it as "a pretty historic moment for us all as a team in the Isle of Man finally joins the pyramid".

He also said a number of the players had recently caught Covid and had to self-isolate meaning the team had to adapt to 'social distance training'.

The team has not played a competitive match since September 2020 when they missed out on a victory against Guernsey FC for the Skipton Cup at Footes Lane Stadium.

FC Isle of Man vs Maine Road FC will kick off at 2:00pm on Saturday 31st July.