Football fans can get vaccinated at Burnley FC this weekend, where a pop-up site will be administering doses of the Pfizer coronavirus jab.

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil was among those that received his first vaccine at Turf Moor's clinic this week, which is open to anyone aged 18 or over.

He said:" People of my age can get it done now and I would encourage them to"

All adults in England have been able to book a first dose since June 18, but the latest figures show that nearly a third of young adults in the country have still not had one.

As of July 28, 39.2 million first doses had been delivered in England - the equivalent of 88.2% of the adult population.

Dr Nikki Kanani, GP and deputy lead for NHS England's vaccination programme,said: "From festivals to farm shops, circus tents and stadiums, NHS teams are working hard to set up vaccine clinics at a huge range of popular locations, all with the aim of getting as many people vaccinated as possible.

"So roll up that sleeve and grab your jab at one of the many walk-in sites open this weekend - it remains the best way to protect yourself and your loves ones."

Health secretary Sajid Javid. Credit: PA

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "The NHS is making it easy as possible for people to get their jab with new vaccination centres opening everywhere from festivals to football grounds.

"If you're eligible for your first or second dose, come forward this weekend and protect not only yourself, but your loved ones and your community."

People can visit the nhs.uk website to book an appointment or find vaccine sites in their area.

