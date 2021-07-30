Man in life-threatening condition after hit-and-run crash in north Manchester

A man is in a life-threatening condition after a hit-and-run in north Manchester.

Officers were called at 5.40pm on Thursday 29th July to reports of a collision involving a man and a car on Victoria Avenue in Blackley.

Police say the driver of the vehicle failed to stop. The injured man has been taken to hospital in what has been described as a "life-threatening" condition.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the crash Credit: Manchester Evening News

It is understood the crash occurred outside The Avenue Medical Centre.

Witnesses described seeing police and paramedics from North West Ambulance Service at the scene.

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 3728 or 101.